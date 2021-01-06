UrduPoint.com
‘I Exposed Chiniot Mine Scam,’: Claims Shehbaz Sharif, Saying That NAB Filed The Reference Against Him After 13 Years Of Long Gap.

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 02:45 PM

‘I exposed Chiniot mine scam,’: claims Shehbaz Sharif, saying that NAB filed the reference against him after 13 years of long gap.

The PML-N Chief says that Chiniot mine case is politically motivated case as the charges of corruption against him are baseless.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2021) PML-N President and former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed reference against him in the matter of Chiniot mine after 13 years of long gap.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he was the first person who exposed this scam but he was being targeted.

“This is 13 years old matter but the bureau has filed reference against him now,” said Shehbaz Sharif before the court after he was produced before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“I asked the NAB to conclude this matter soon,” he further said, pointing out that this case appeared in 2007.

Hamza Shehbaz was also produced before the accountability court along with his father in money laundering case.

During the proceedings, Shehbaz Sharif thanked the court for considering his plea for medical facilities in the jail.

Talking about Chiniot mines project that was launched in 2007, Shehbaz Sharif stated that contract for the project was given without bidding to a man who was an American national and was also a brother of Pervez Musharraf’s secretary. He also stated that Arshad Waheed had 80 percent shares in it while the government of Punjab had the remaining 20 percent shares.

Ibrahim Malik, Land Tax Officer, recorded his statement before the court, saying that he had submitted to NAB Shehbaz Sharif’s tax record up till 2001. However, the court after hearing both sides, adjourned further proceedings until Jan 12.

