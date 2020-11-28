(@fidahassanain)

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz received Shehbaz Sharif on his arrival at Jati Umra after his release on parole for funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2020) PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was received by her niece Maryam Nawaz.

Shehbaz sharif was wearing “Karakul cap” and a British coat landed, with a mask on his face.

Family members including her niece PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz received Shehbaz Sharif. Other family members and leaders of the party including Marriyum Aurangzeb were also present there.

Maryam bowed a bit and then put his head on the right shoulder of Shehbaz Sharif.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz shared her picture with her head she had put on the right shoulder of her uncle Shehbaz Shari calmly by showing respect, and captioned: “I felt I met Abu,”.

The picture of Maryam Nawaz went viral on social media which grabbed interesting comments from both her supporters and the opponents.

Earlier on Friday, Punjab government released Mian Shehbaz Sharif and son Hamza Shahbaz on parole to attend his Begum Shamim Akhtar’s funeral and burial. The two have been released for a period of five days.

The sources said Mian Shahbaz Sharif and Hamzqa Shehbaz left for Jati Umrah to make arrangement for Begum Shamim Akhtar’s burial. Last year, PML-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif was also released on five-day parole for the funeral of his wife Kulsoom Nawaz.

Earlier in the day, the government issued the notification of their release, which said that the PML-N president and his son will remain free from November 27 to December 1 on five-day parole. PML-N had requested for fourteen-day parole.