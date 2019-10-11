I had repeatedly messaged the world that India had locked down around eight million people under inhumane curfew: Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

The prime minister, who stood at the main entrance of PM Office with gigantic-sized flags of Pakistan and Kashmir, draped on the multi-storey building in the backdrop, said he had repeatedly messaged the world that India had locked down around eight million people under inhumane curfew

It was the second instance when the doors of the PM Office were opened to general public. In the first, the people were given access to highly-guarded building last month when the prime minister had addressed a huge public gathering there to launch the weekly official observance of the solidarity with the Kashmiris.

He said as he knew only two to three people had died in various instances during the Kong Kong protests but unfortunately it continued to flashing in the international media, instead of Kashmir where the people were being denied of the rights guaranteed by the United Nations in its Resolutions.

Earlier in the morning, the prime minister also tweeted on the subject saying, "I am puzzled as to how international media continues to give headline coverage to Hong Kong protests but ignores the dire human rights crisis in IOJK - an internationally recognized disputed territory illegally annexed by India with 900k troops imposing a siege on 8mn Kashmiris." The prime minister, whose address at the UN General Assembly last month had trended globally on Twitter, told the world on the very social media platform that for over two months with a complete blackout of communications, thousands of the Kashmiris had been imprisoned, including entire spectrum of political leadership plus children.

He said the humanitarian crisis was growing in the territory where 100,000 Kashmiris had been killed over 30 years, fighting for their right to self-determination.

"I want to highlight the issue of double standards as Kashmir is not a part of India and Hong Kong is a part of China.

But the proportion of coverage of the Kashmiri people is far lesser than the issue of Hong Kong,", said the prime minister who returned Wednesday from two-day Chinese visit where the Chinese leadership assured Pakistan of their support on Kashmir issue.

He said the Kashmiris had been protesting to seek their right to self-determination but the Indian forces reacted brutally to suppress their voice.

He said unfortunately, the money had overpowered the humanity because the countries had their interests attached with India which happened to be a market of above one billion people.

He assured the gathering comprising men, women and children that their movement for restoration of Kashmiris' rights would come to fruition.

He said in his personal interactions or through media, he had apprised the world leaders of the real picture of Kashmir issue which followed the reaction from the members of the US Congress and the European Parliament besides the UNSC which had taken up the issue after decades.

Outside, before the Parliament House, there was President Arif Alvi, who, along with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz, joined the people to form the human chain that went through till the Radio Pakistan intersection.

Huge panaflexes were erected on both sides of the road inscribed with pro-Kashmir slogans with one of them carrying a curfew clock to show the world that Kashmiris had been under lock-down for the last 67 days.

Traffic detour was implemented around the venue to ensure the hassle-free event for Kashmir solidarity as the traffic police was deployed on all closed intersections to guide the commuters.

People distributed the national and Kashmiri flags among the participantsand the youngsters were quick to share their selfi moments on social mediapages while holding both the flags as a gesture of support to the cause.