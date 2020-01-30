I had visited many A class dispensary far flung areas of Astore, and checked the health facilitates DHO,

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :District Health Officer(DHO) Astore Khursheed Ahmed while talking with APP said that we are improving health facilitates, for the people of Astore day by day.

He said that I had visited many A-class dispensaries located at far flung areas of astore and inspects the level of health facilities provided by our medical staff to the people of that area.

The service of our pear medical staff is satisfactorily and they are performing their duties very well.

He added that one month before the polio compaing was also successful and our staff had gained the target. He added that it is our mission to declare the area of Astore polio free and by the grace of God, there is no case of polio has been registered in district Astore till now.