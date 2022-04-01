I have all the reports who met whom and which politicians, anchors and journalists went to the US Embassy: Prime Minister Imran Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Referring to the conspiring communication, the prime minister said it only mentioned the ouster of Imran Khan. It said in case of his ouster, Pakistan's all misgivings would be forgiven else the country would face difficulties.

"This means there is a connection with them. Why the US Embassy people are meeting them I have all the reports who met whom and which politicians, anchors and journalists went to the US Embassy," he added.

He said the conspiracy was meant to isolate Imran Khan.

"Such threatening communication in black and white is unprecedented What could be a bigger threat to a nation than the regime change I feel frightened as how we reached that stage that they dared to threaten us this way," he remarked.

He said in order to target someone, they collaborate with and fund the media for character assassination. Three months ago, a tv anchor told him that news channels were being offered money to target the government.

"Why Imran Khan turned into a villain all of a sudden. This did not happen for no reason. It involves money," he commented.

"My message is to the Pakistani nation that this is the crossroads. On one side these are traitors who are trying for the regime change through a foreign conspiracy. On other there, there is the Pakistani nation which does not want to opt this course. They want to see a nation with self-esteem." He said, "We will sail through the difficult time and face everyone. We will achieve self-dependence if no one gives us money. But we will never bow before anyone except Allah," he remarked.

To a question, Imran Khan said Shahbaz Sharif did not turn up to check the conspiring communication just because he was a co-conspirator.

Mentioning his detailed consultation with the legal team hours ago, the prime minister said the government was also thinking to move the Supreme Court on the subject as it was a national security issue.

To another question, the prime minister said no past government had cooperative relation with the military than the incumbent one because he was not committing corruption.

Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif used to speak against the army just to conceal their theft, he added.

He said the rumours of de-notifying the army chief was nothing but the PML-N's disinformation campaign as he would never do anything to undermine the military.

Referring to the adoption of a resolution by the United Nations to designate March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia, he said Allah Almighty had bestowed him with the honour of spearheading the Muslim world on the issue.

Asked about the prolonged corruption cases against the opposition leaders, the prime minister said it hurt him the most as they managed to disrupt the process on one or the other pretexts.

Calling the inflation a global phenomenon, the prime minister said his government achieved record Dollar inflow in form of exports and remittances, and record tax collection which also provided a cushion to reduce oil and power prices.

He said the PTI had swept the local government election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which manifested the party's popularity.

Commenting on the opposition's criticism, he questioned, "What they will do? How Shehbaz Sharif will reduce prices? What solution he has?"