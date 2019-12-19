UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

I Have Faith In Judicial System: Musharraf

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 28 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 01:02 PM

I have faith in judicial system: Musharraf

The former military ruler who is undergoing a medical treatment at a hospital in UAE said that hopefully he will get justice from the courts.

Dubai: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2019) Former military ruler Pervez Musharraf on Thursday that expressed his gratitude to the armed forces and the people of Pakistan for remembering his services for the country.

He also said that he had faith in the judicial system and would get justice from the courts under the law.

Through a video message, former military ruler Pervez Musharraf said that future course of action would be shared soon after consulting his legal team.

“I have faith in Pakistan’s judiciary that they will provide me justice and keeping in view the supremacy of law,” he said in a feeble voice.

However, Mr. Musharraf did mention his return to home to challenge the special’s verdict. He came to know about the verdict and neither he nor his lawyer was heard in the high treason case against him.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pervez Musharraf From

Recent Stories

Special Court to issue detailed verdict on Musharr ..

58 seconds ago

UAE Government determined to develop AI, MBZUAI te ..

15 minutes ago

Rupee little changed in Karachi

14 minutes ago

President, Dr Arif Alvi calls for creating awarene ..

14 minutes ago

2 policemen arrested, drugs worth billion of rupe ..

14 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) withdraws contempt of ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.