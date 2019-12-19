I have faith in judicial system: Musharraf

(@fidahassanain)

The former military ruler who is undergoing a medical treatment at a hospital in UAE said that hopefully he will get justice from the courts.

Dubai: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2019) Former military ruler Pervez Musharraf on Thursday that expressed his gratitude to the armed forces and the people of Pakistan for remembering his services for the country.

He also said that he had faith in the judicial system and would get justice from the courts under the law.

Through a video message, former military ruler Pervez Musharraf said that future course of action would be shared soon after consulting his legal team.

“I have faith in Pakistan’s judiciary that they will provide me justice and keeping in view the supremacy of law,” he said in a feeble voice.

However, Mr. Musharraf did mention his return to home to challenge the special’s verdict. He came to know about the verdict and neither he nor his lawyer was heard in the high treason case against him.