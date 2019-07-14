I have nand-bhabhi relation with Maryam Safdar: Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 14th July, 2019) Special Assistant to the prime minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awaz has said that she will continue to raise her voice against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz.

Addressing a press conference, she said that Maryam Safdar likes to be called Maryam Nawaz.

The special assistant said that she has her sympathies for Capt (r) Safdar.

In a lighter tone, she said, “People say Maryam Safdar is the daughter-in-law of your tribe.

Is it about being Nand-Bhabhi?”

Firdous Ashiq said that indeed Maryam Safdar is the daughter-in-law of my tribe but I will continue to raise voice against her because she is wrong.

She said that a competition was going on among the PML-N leaders to show their obedience to the Zil-e-Subhani (King) of Jati Umra by holding workers conventions.

The PML-N leaders are in fact trying to get appreciation from their "king", she said.