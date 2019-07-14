UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

I Have Nand-bhabhi Relation With Maryam Safdar: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 16 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 03:41 PM

I have nand-bhabhi relation with Maryam Safdar: Firdous Ashiq Awan

She said, “People say Maryam Safdar is the daughter-in-law of your tribe. Is it about being Nand-Bhabhi?”

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 14th July, 2019) Special Assistant to the prime minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awaz has said that she will continue to raise her voice against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz.

Addressing a press conference, she said that Maryam Safdar likes to be called Maryam Nawaz.

The special assistant said that she has her sympathies for Capt (r) Safdar.

In a lighter tone, she said, “People say Maryam Safdar is the daughter-in-law of your tribe.

Is it about being Nand-Bhabhi?”

Firdous Ashiq said that indeed Maryam Safdar is the daughter-in-law of my tribe but I will continue to raise voice against her because she is wrong.

She said that a competition was going on among the PML-N leaders to show their obedience to the Zil-e-Subhani (King) of Jati Umra by holding workers conventions.

The PML-N leaders are in fact trying to get appreciation from their "king", she said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim

Recent Stories

Govt reduces tax deduction on mobile recharge

2 hours ago

These Pakistani celebs took the Bottle cap challen ..

2 hours ago

Tabdeeli in Saudi Arabia as women can now travel w ..

2 hours ago

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab cabinet minis ..

2 hours ago

Suleman Shehbaz refutes Daily Mail’s report, ter ..

2 hours ago

Rain at Lord’s to delay World Cup final

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.