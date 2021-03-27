‘I introduced the term of “Selected” and know better where to use it,’ Bilawal Bhutto responds to PML-N criticism

(@fidahassanain)

The PPP Chairman says Yousaf Raza Gillani was the best option for Opposition in Senate, adding that he will continue to support PDM cause against the incumbent PTI government.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2021) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he introduced the term “Selected” and he knew better where to use it.

Bilawal Bhutto said that it was not good for their unity if PML-N leveled allegations against others [PPP].

“I simply ask PML-N leaders to drink a glass of cold water and take deep breath,” said Bilawal Bhutto while responding to the PML-N’s criticism that PPP leader Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani was “selected. He was addressing a press conference at Bilawal House in Lahore.

“We will try our best to go along with opposition parties. We are against the present PTI government,” said the PPP Chairman.

“I don’t want to damage the PDM and its struggle,” said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He defended election of Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani as Opposition leader in the Senate, saying that he was the better option and that there was no other option for him except this.

Bilawal also said that he was ready to stand by the PML-N and other opposition parties for the united cause, arguing that “resignations” were not the solution of getting rid of this PTI government.

“I can’t see the PTI government in power for a single day,” said Bilawal. Sherry Rehman and leaders of the party were also present there.

He stated that he always supported PML-N leadership and raised voice for Maryam Sharif in the parliament .

He said: “Political differences must exist but we can’t bear injustice with anyone,”.