‘I Just Lied In The Armoured Vehicle On My Way To Court’

Mon 02nd November 2020 | 11:36 AM

‘I just lied in the armoured vehicle on my way to court’    

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has complained about lack of facilities including the trouble he faced while being produced to the court through an armoured vehicle

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2020) PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif told an accountability court that he was lying in the armoured vehicle.

Shehbaz Sharif complained that he faced trouble in armoured vehicle just because it caused huge jumps.

“I reached today after just lying in the armoured vehicle on my way to court,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

(More to come)

