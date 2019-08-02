I killed by electrocution, murder case registered against K Electric

Police has registered a murder case against K-Electric administration

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd August, 2019) Police has registered a murder case against K-Electric administration.SHO Farukh Hashmi said that a person died on 29 July because of electric current from electric pole near Chandni Chowk, Paposh Nagar.

Police registered the murder case number 19/160 on the report of victims brother Sheikh Waqas Ahmad petition against K-Electric administration.According to police the case has been registered under section 322 of negligence and irresponsibility.It is pertinent to mention here that 21 persons including children died because of electric currents from electricity poles during two days heavy rain in Karachi.