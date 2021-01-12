UrduPoint.com
‘I Killed The Taxi Driver,’ Key Suspect Arrested By Police Records Initial Statement

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 12:35 PM

‘I killed the taxi driver,’ key suspect arrested by police records initial statement

Suspect Tahir says he had booked the ride to meet a girl but it got very late and the taxi driver asked him to get off his vehicle and over this dispute, he killed him.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12th, 2021) A suspect of killing a young online taxi driver was arrested by the police in the provincial capital on Tuesday.

In his initial confessional statement, the key suspect said that he killed the taxi driver after he asked him to get off his vehicle when it got very late. He said he had booked the ride to meet a girl, and on this dispute he killed the taxi driver.

Mohammad Ali, 26, was found dead in Sanda area of the provincial capital last week.

According to the police, Tahir was the key suspect was the last passenger the driver had given him ride on the day he was killed.

Mohsin, the friend of the suspect, informed the police about Tahir. Mohsin was already in the police custody.

Tahir confessed to having murdered the taxi driver in an initial statement given to the police.

“I had booked a ride to meet a girl. The driver asked me to get off his vehicle when it got very late. I hot him over this dispute,” the suspect was quoted as saying by the police.

Police said that further investigation of the matter was underway. Tahir had been on the run since the murder was reported. However, Mohsin, the friend of the suspect, said that he had booked the ride for Tahir that night the murder took place.

