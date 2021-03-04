'I know the faces sitting with you but their hearts beat with us,’: Bilal Bhutto warns PM Imran, vowing to hold him accountable.

(@fidahassanain)

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto while referring to the recent major setback in Senate elections to PTI says one and truly, it is beginning of the end.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2021) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he knew who were sitting on the treasury benches but their hearts were beating with them [PPP and PDM].

He said they would hold [PM] Imran Khan accountable for what he did.

“One and truly, it is the beginning of the end,” said the PPP Chairman while referring to major setback to ruling PTI in Senate elections on Wednesday.

He said Vote of Confidence what Imran Khan had said was nothing but drama, adding that they would come up with vote of no-confidence.

“Vote of Confidence is a drama. We know when to start vote of no-confidence,” said the PPP Chairman. He added that they knew when and where they had to decide vote of no-confidence.

"First we'll save Punjab. I will tell you when to start vote of no-confidence" said Bilawal, adding that PDM will decide the strategy.

“This is a long struggle and we will win at the end of the day,” said Bilawal Bhutto. Former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani was also present there during the press conference.

Bilawal said that he know the faces sitting on treasury benches but their hearts beat with them [PPP].

“We know everything. We know that how many of your MNAs are worried over funds and for not working in their respective constituencies,” he said.

He stated that Imran Khan made life of every Pakistani miserable.

“You cannot run away. We shall shase you wherever you go,” said Bilawal Bhutto

Khan does not believe in his own MNAs and it was the major reason of this whole situation he is going through.

“Imran Khan says he knows who have dodged with him. And if he knows he should get rid of them. It is a lie,” he further said.

Bilawal said that Imran Khan thought politics was cricket. He also said that PDM would make decision about protests and movement against the ruling PTI.

Yousaf Raza Gillani also talked about vote of no confidence on the occasion.

“All those who have given us vote have seen their future with us and not with PTI,” said Yousaf Raza Gillani. He said that what about those Constituencies where PTI lost by-polls. He also said that announcement of vote of confidence was a stamp that President was agreed with PM Khan that he should get vote of no-confidence.

“Why PM made these promises of Rs 500 million? He should pay these funds to these MNAs. He lacks confidence,” Bilawal added.