‘I Love To Play Cricket,’ Says Malala Yousafzai

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 48 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 01:31 PM

The Nobel Laureate says the boys assumed that the girls afraid to hit the fast ball.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2021) Education activist Malala Yousafzai said she loved to play cricket as a girl but the boys did not throw the ball to her the same way they did each other.

Taking to Instagram, Malala said: “As a girl, I loved to play cricket with my friends and brothers. But I noticed that boys would throw a slower ball to me, assuming girls were afraid to hit a fast ball,”.

She said she would always shout back at these boys and told them to throw the ball like they would if she were a boy. The Nobel laureate also spoke about the importance of sports. She believed that playing sports helped give her boldness to be competitive and resilient in fight for girls’ education and equality.

Malala turned 24 years old last week.

She was born in Mingora, Pakistan, in 1997, and was raising her voice for girls' education since 2008 when the Taliban had banned girls from going to school in Swat district.

Malala rose to fame after the Taliban attacked her in 2012 for campaigning for girls' education in her village despite the ban. She was shot in the face after which she was rushed to the hospital. The government of Pakistan later sent her to the United Kingdom for further treatment. Malala had been living in the UK since attack. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Oxford last year.

