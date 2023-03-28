UrduPoint.com

‘I Meant Threats Politically, And Not Otherwise,’ Says Rana Sanaullah

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 28, 2023 | 04:53 PM

‘I meant threats politically, and not otherwise,’ says Rana Sanaullah

The Interior Minister who revised his previous statement of threatening Imran Khan says that the politicians sometime speak in political terms.

GUJRANWALA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2023) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday revised his previous statement threatening PTI Chairman Imran Khan by stating that he meant it politically. He clarified that politicians speak in political terms and that his remarks were in that context.

Sanaullah informed reporters outside a court in Gujranwala that some tv anchors have misunderstood his comments. He appeared in court for a case filed against him, and the court suspended his non-bailable arrest warrants, scheduling another hearing for April 28.

He stressed the importance of respecting the court, regretting that Imran Khan appeared before the court with mobs and received bail despite several cases. He went on to say that there seems to be a juma bazaar of bails for Imran Khan, adding that it is essential to hold him accountable for his actions.

In response to a question about delayed elections, Sanaullah blamed Imran Khan for the country's economic crisis, saying the Constitution guarantees timely elections in Punjab, but holding elections for both assemblies now would yield unacceptable results.

He emphasized that his statement was not intended as a threat and was misunderstood by many TV anchors. He also criticized Imran Khan's impact on democracy and the nation.

When asked about PTI's division, Sanaullah predicted that there would be more infighting within the party. He also noted that Maryam Nawaz appeared before the courts without the presence of mobs and that he himself appeared before the court without his workers.

A the end, Sanaullah emphasized the need for respecting the courts and holding politicians accountable for their actions.

