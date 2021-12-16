UrduPoint.com

"I Never Paid For Bani Gala," Tareen Rejects Wajihuddin's Allegations

"I never paid for Bani Gala," Tareen rejects Wajihuddin's allegations

Jahangir Khan Tareen who is also considered close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the allegations made by former party member Justice retired Wajihuddin Ahmed are baseless.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2021) Jahangir Khan Tareen has rejected former PTI member retired Justice Wajihuddin Ahmed's claim that he had alleged role in bearing most of Prime Minister Imran Khan's monthly household expenses

Taking to Twitter, Jahangir Khan Tareen said he should tell the truth no matter whatever the relations he had with Prime Minister Imran Kha

He wrote, "I have never paid a single penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala,".

He also said that he did whatever he could help PTI build a new Pakistan.

Justice retired Wajihuddin Ahmed — who parted ways with the PTI back in 2016 — claimed that Tareen initially gave funds worth Rs3 million per month for the now-prime minister's household expenses, which was later increased to Rs5 million per month

“The man who doesn’t even pay for his shoelaces, how can you call him honest?” Ahmed aske

It may be mentioned here that Ahmed had asked for removal of Tareen and Pervaiz Khattak from the party for their alleged role in rigging during the PTI election.

However, he himself was removed from the part

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary also reacted over the statement of Justice retired Wajihuddin Ahmed. Fawad Chaudhary said that there was no need to pay attention. He called Wajihuddin Ahmed as joker

"Jokers like Justice Wajihuddin say things like these to increase their importance.” He further said, "Such people are not recognised by their families either so there is no need to pay much attention to them,".

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill also took to Twitter to counter the claims of former party member. He said the allegations levelled by Justice retired Wajihuddin Ahmed were "completely false and illogical

"Whoever knows Imran Khan, knows his honesty and dignity. Wajih sahib often makes illogical remarks such as these in despair over being expelled from the party," he tweeted.

