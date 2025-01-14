“I said I’d come when my lawyers arrive,” Imran Khan reacts to £190m case hearing

(@Abdulla99267510)

PTI founder and former prime minister he was allowed to talk to his children five months after, and that he is being denied basic facilities in jail

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and and former Prime Minister Imran Khan responded to the remarks made by the accountability court judge the previous day, said Advocate Faisal Chaudhry on Tuesday.

“There is no criminal element in the Toshakhana Case II; the trial should be halted immediately. A series of false cases have been filed against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi,” said the lawyer while talking to the reporters outside Adiala jail.

Imran Khan, according to Faisal Chaudhry, addressed the judge's comments, saying, “Claims of waiting for two and a half hours and the suggestion that someone failed to appear are inaccurate. The trials in jail never begin before 11:30am. At 9:00am, I was informed the judge had arrived. I inquired if my lawyers were present, and upon hearing they weren't, I requested to be notified when they arrived. Later, I learned that the judge had left,”.

Imran Khan said, “Protests are being labeled as terrorism in this country. Our demands before the negotiation committee are straightforward. Allowing military trials for civilians is a grave injustice. After the Peshawar APS attack, a constitutional amendment was made, but here, political workers are being targeted. Those who left PTI had their cases dropped. The PTI founder has decided to raise human rights violations at the international level,”.

Faisal Chaudhry also quoted him saying that some basic facilities are being denied to him in jail. “Imran Khan’s access to tv has been cut off. In three months, He was allowed to meet him on only one Thursday. His conversation with his children was permitted only after five months. He was kept in solitary confinement for three weeks, subjected to mental torture,” said the lawyer while sharing the statement of Imran Khan.

Case proceedings postponed again

The verdict in the £190 million reference was postponed for the third time due to the absence of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi. Accountability court judge Nasir Javed, who arrived at Adiala Jail at 8:30am with a five-member NAB prosecution team following at 9:30am, expressed disappointment at the non-appearance of the PTI founder, Bushra Bibi, or their legal team.

The judge remarked, “The verdict was ready, signed and two hours of waiting passed. Two messages were sent to bring the PTI founder to the courtroom, but he did not come. Bushra Bibi, knowing the verdict was to be announced today, also did not appear,”.

The court announced it is giving another chance and postponed the verdict announcement to next Friday, January 17.

The court had previously scheduled the verdict for December 23, January 6 and then January 13.