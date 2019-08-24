I thanked the UN secretary general for his statement over the Kashmir dispute, which reflected a legal and correct version of the UN, and highlighted the plight of innocent Kashmiris: Foreign Minister

The foreign minister said he thanked the UN secretary general for his statement over the Kashmir dispute, which reflected a legal and correct version of the UN, and highlighted the plight of innocent Kashmiris

He said he told Guterres that the UN Security Council had timely held its deliberations, sensing the gravity of situation in IoJ&K. The secretary general told him that the UNSC members were briefed over the evolving situation in the disputed valley, the threats the region was facing and the human rights violations.

Qureshi said during the closed-door consultations, all the UNSC members were of the opinion to resolve the issue peacefully.

The minister said the UN secretary general's statement had a weight and the world gave attention to it.

He also brought into the notice of UN secretary general the use of cluster ammunition and Prime Minister Imran Khan's concerns over possibility of staging of a false flag operation by India in the occupied valley.

The world body had already been cautioned over that threat thrice through his letters and during today's conversation, the secretary general was directly apprised in that regard, he added.

Qureshi said the UN was reminded that its Security Council was mandated to intervene over any illegal and unilateral steps aimed at demographic change of the IoJ&K.

The UN secretary general was further requested to expedite efforts to help lift curfew in the occupied valley, and also to apprise the P-5 leadership about the gravity of situation there, he added.

The minister said the UN secretary general also assured him that during an upcoming meeting with Indian Prime Minister Modi in Paris, he would take up the Kashmir issue.

Antonio Guterres reiterated that he was ready to play his role for the resolution of the issue, but the Indian side was the main hurdle, Qureshi added.

The UN Human Rights Commissioner had already unveiled its report over the serious human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir exposing the Indian aggression, the minister said.