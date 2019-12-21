UrduPoint.com
‘I Think Musharraf Was Not A Traitor,’ Sheikh Rasheed

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 06:25 PM

‘I think Musharraf was not a traitor,’ Sheikh Rasheed

Sheikh Rasheed says Shehbaz Shaif is playing double game and is enjoying good time in London. He said that Shehbaz Sharif will get a good news soon.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2019) Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday said that he believed that former military ruler Pervez Musharraf was not a traitor rather the was a patriot.

Sheikh Rasheed said all the politicians were the remnants of gate 4 of GHQ.

“From Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to Nawaz Sharif—all politicians were the products of Gate No. 4 of GHQ,” said Sheikh Rasheed while addressing a press conference here on Saturday. He also invited the public to study the history as who made “Bhutto” as “Bhutto”.

He also said that now there was changes in the military before the arrival of Prime Minister Imran Khan as the gate No. 4 was no more there.

“I don’t think Pervez Musharraf was a traitor rather he was a patriot,” said Sheikh Rasheed, adding that “ Para 66 in the judgement is unconstitutional and unlawful, and so the judgement,” said the federal minister.

His focus was more on the political stunting rather than sharing his personal work as a federal minister.

He said judiciary and army both are important pillars of the state and there is no chance of clash between both institutions.

“Shehbaz Sharif is playing double game and he did not utter a single word against Musharraf and took his brother Nawaz Sharif to London,” he further said. “A good new is expected soon for Shehbaz Sharif and he is enjoying there in London,”.

He further saiad that Shehbaz and his brother Nawaz Sharif would celebrate new year there in London but said that Imran Khan felt regret over Nawaz Sharif’s departure and he would not forget that regret.

He also talked about Zardari saying that his corruption was tantamount to high treason, regretted over bail of Syed Khursheed Shah.

“Khursheed Shah got 126 bank accounts opened but he was granted bail,” said Sheikh Rasheed. PPP wanted to get all cases shifted to Sindh and Bilawal was also involved in corruption with his father Asif Ali Zardari.

There transaction of Rs 1. 5 billion also carried signature of Bilawal Zardari. “Bilawal’s fate will be like that of Maryam’s if he did not come to plea bargain,” warned Rasheed—who is considered very close to “power corridors”.

“There is space for PPP in Punjab,” he added.

