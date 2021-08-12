UrduPoint.com

I-voting Inevitable To Include 9 Million Expatriates In Electoral Process: President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 09:10 PM

I-voting inevitable to include 9 million expatriates in electoral process: President

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that I-voting was inevitable to make around nine million overseas Pakistanis part of the electoral process and called for using the latest technology to make the system foolproof

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that I-voting was inevitable to make around nine million overseas Pakistanis part of the electoral process and called for using the latest technology to make the system foolproof.

Chairing the 22nd meeting of the sub-committee on Emerging Technologies in I-voting, the president directed the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to extend support to address the technical challenges in establishing the I-voting system.

Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haq, Secretary IT Muhammad Sohail Rajput, and senior officers of NADRA and Election Commission attended the meeting.

The officers of the IT ministry and NADRA apprised the president on the progress vis--vis establishment of I-voting system.

The meeting agreed to constitute a sub-committee to accelerate the preparation of I-voting system, monitoring as well as removing the impediments.

President Alvi also appreciated the efforts of the relevant institutions made so far for establishment of the I-voting system.

Related Topics

Technology National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Election Commission Of Pakistan Progress Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

121 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

121 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

4 minutes ago
 Application invited for Artist funds by Aug 30

Application invited for Artist funds by Aug 30

4 minutes ago
 US Embassy in Afghanistan Urges Citizens to Leave ..

US Embassy in Afghanistan Urges Citizens to Leave Country Immediately - Website

4 minutes ago
 Barrister Sultan files nomination papers for presi ..

Barrister Sultan files nomination papers for president slot

4 minutes ago
 NMU VC meets administrative heads to review free m ..

NMU VC meets administrative heads to review free medicines provision

7 minutes ago
 Neighbourhood watch program on card for surveillan ..

Neighbourhood watch program on card for surveillance purpose

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.