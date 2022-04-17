I want good relations with all countries: Imran

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan Saturday said he was not against any country and wanted good relations with the outside world.

Speaking at a public meeting here, he said, "Neither I am anti-India, anti-European nor Anti-America." "I want friendship with everybody but I do not want slavery of anybody," he added.

He complained that his government was toppled because of a conspiracy by the United States.

He said he was disappointed with the Supreme Court decision as it tied their hands during the vote of no confidence in the National Assembly against him.

"Courts were opened at midnight," he said adding he never broke any law and he was not involved in any match fixing during his cricket playing days.

"I struggled for the independence of judiciary and Musharraf put me in jail for it," Imran said adding the court should have investigated contents of the letter that came from the United States official.""I am the only politician who never broke any law and was declared honest by the Supreme Court."