"I wanted to kill Imran Khan for misleading public," attacker tells police

(@Abdulla99267510)

The attacker says he has carried out attack by himself, and no one behind him, saying that he has done so because Azaan is not respected during the PTI gatherings.

GUJRANWALA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2022) The attacker who carried out attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday confessed his crime in the police custody, saying that "he wanted to kill him".

The attacker said that he did not want to attack any other person except Imran Khan, saying that "Khan was misleading the people,".

He also told the police that he did it by himself and there was nobody behind his action.

"Songs are run and sung openly in the gatherings of Imran Khan and Azaan is not given due respect," said the attacker in an attempt to justify his attack on the PTI Chairman.

The security officials immediately arretsed the attacker from the spot.

The reports say that four to five people including PTI Senator Faisal Javed fell injured during assassination attempt on Imran Khan. The PTI Chairman was leading the rally from Wazirabad towards his next destination.