“I warned General Bajwa that Modi will do some sort of action in Azad Kashmir,” says PM Imran Khan

PM Khan says General Bajwa told him that Pakistan Armed forces were ready for India if they tried any misadventure or showed any aggression.

PIND DADAN KHAN: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan said he warned Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bajwa about the threat that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would definitely do “some sort of action” in Azad Kashmir in order to divert world’s attention from recent anti-Muslim laws in India and protests against them.

He said General Bajwa said that Pakistan is ready to give befitting reply to India if any misadventure or aggression was showed.

The Prime Minister also predicted more fierce protests against Modi government in India in coming days.

“All people will stand up against Modi over anti-Muslim laws,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing an inaugural ceremony for Canal in Pindi Dadan Khan here on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Two Pakistan soldiers embraced martyrdom when Indian forces did ceasefire violations along with the Line of Control (Loc) in Dewa Sector.

Pakistan Army, according to DG ISPR, responded to Indian firing and killed three Indian soldiers, injured several others and destroyed a post.

PM Khan expressed condolences with the families over martyred of two personnel, and said that the violence was taking place at the border is not occurring in isolation. Eight million residents of Indian-occupied Kashmir were imprisoned by Modi after revoking the region's special autonomy, he said. He said that now he was facing protests across the India for passing anti-Muslim laws.

“I have been warning the world community for last five months that Modi-RSS government will conduct some sort action in Azad Kashmir and they are going to do this to divert world’s attention from anti-Muslim laws and the protests that followed,” said Imran Khan. He said General Bajwa was informed about this threat and he said that Pakistan armed forces were ready for them (India) and Pakistan is ready for them.