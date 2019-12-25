“I was asked by PM to be ambassador of Kashmiri people across the world,” says Qasim Khan Suri

(@fidahassanain)

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri says that India’s secure face has been exposed by recent events.

ZIARAT: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2019) Qasim Khan Suri—Deputy Speaker National Assembly, on Wednesday that Pakistan would keep continue to raise voice for the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir.

“India’s secure face is now exposed by the Modi government,” said Suri while addressing a ceremony in Ziarat area—a known place in Quetta where father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah spent last days of his life.

The whole nation is celebrating today the 143rd birthday of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah with traditional fervor and zeal.

During the ceremony, Suri said that he was asked by the Prime Minister to raise voice for the Kashmiri people as their ambassador across the world.

“The true face of Indian secular claim has been exposed,” said Qasim Khan Suri. In Pakistan, he added, the minorities were being provided equal rights. He said there is 68 per cent youth in Pakistan. He further said that Pakistan is leader of Muslim Ummah as Muslims across the world feel pride over it.