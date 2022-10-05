(@Abdulla99267510)

The former DG FIA says Azam Khan, the then principal secretary to PM, snubbed him and grabbed him by his hand, took him to washroom and locked him there.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2022) Former Federal Investigations Agency (FIA) Director General Bashir Memon has claimed he was locked in a washroom of the Prime Minister's house on instructions of the then Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He has made this revelation during an interview on a local private tv channel after an hacker disvlosed this incident.

Taking to Twitter, an hacker had shared inside details of the meeting between Memon and the former PM but his tweets have been deleted.

He tweeted that the former DG FIA was locked in a washroom in the PM House and pressurised to follow Imran Khan’s orders.

Memon, however, confirmed the details, saying the former premier used abusive language towards PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz which infuriated him and he responded harshly.

At this, Memon added, the then-principle secretary of PM Azam Khan grabbed his hand, took him out of the room and locked him in the washroom.

"Azam Khan snubbed me over my conduct with the prime minister" said Memon.

The government has formed a high-powered committee to probe into audio leaks from the PM House that have raised questions over its cyber security.