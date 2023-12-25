Open Menu

I Was Offered BAT Symbol But I Declined: Pervez Khattak

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 25, 2023 | 06:15 PM

I was offered BAT symbol but I declined: Pervez Khattak

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTI-P) chief says they have entered this field with a new party, challenging others to show what they have done for the province.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) Chief Pervez Khattak on Monday claimed that he was offered electoral symbol of bat he declined.

Khattak declared his entry into the political arena with a newly established political entity, challenging other parties to showcase their achievements for the province.

Khattak emphasized his commitment to substantive political work rather than symbolic gestures. He also challenged accusations of 'lotacracy' and defended his decision to establish a new party.

He was addressing a press conference in Peshawar on Monday.

“We have entered this field with a new party, challenging others to show what they have done for the province,” said Khattak, highlighting the ongoing election campaign and the imminent presentation of their manifesto to the public in the coming hours.

Addressing the allegations, Khattak criticized the Federal and provincial governments for allegedly withholding funds and development schemes from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the four-year tenure of the PTI federal government.

