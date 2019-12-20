UrduPoint.com
'I Was Put On Media Trial Over PIC Rampage Issue': Hassaan Niazi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 11:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Barrister Hassaan Niazi on Friday alleged that he was put on media trial over the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) rampage issue.

Addressing a press conference here after obtaining an interim bail in the PIC attack case, he denied involvement in any offence while claiming that he was a part of the lawyers' peaceful protest.

"Show me if I have torched any vehicle, show me if I have incited someone or led the crowd," he asked. Hassaan said that he was unfairly targeted because he was the nephew of prime minister and urged the media to play its role responsibly.

He said that he was the first lawyer who regretted the PIC attack on twitter.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court granted interim bail to Hassaan Niazi till December 24 in PIC attack case against two surety bonds of Rs 100,000.

The Shadman Police had registered two cases against more than 250 lawyers for attacking the PIC, beating up medics, nurses and damaging furniture and equipment at the facility on December 11.

