UrduPoint.com

I Will Not Accept Imported Government: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2022 | 11:29 PM

I will not accept imported government: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said he would not accept the imported government and would challenge it on roads along with the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said he would not accept the imported government and would challenge it on roads along with the people.

In his address to the nation, he asked his supporters to hold peaceful protest on Sunday evening against the incoming imported government and to protect their future, democracy and sovereignty of the country.

He said the opposition would come into the government to fix the next elections in their favour, abolish the National Accountability Bureau and end their own cases of corruption.

"They want to do away with electronic voting machines and get an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) for themselves for the second time. They do not want to give the right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis."/more

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Protest National Accountability Bureau Democracy Vote Sunday Government Opposition

Recent Stories

US Expresses 'Grave Concern' at Reports of Atrocit ..

US Expresses 'Grave Concern' at Reports of Atrocities in Western Tigray - State ..

11 seconds ago
 Belgium Halts Ferrero Chocolate Factory Over Salmo ..

Belgium Halts Ferrero Chocolate Factory Over Salmonella Outbreak

12 seconds ago
 Biden Admin. Celebrates Judge Ketanji Brown Jackso ..

Biden Admin. Celebrates Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Conformation to US Supreme C ..

14 seconds ago
 US Believes Russia Used SS-21 Missile in Strike on ..

US Believes Russia Used SS-21 Missile in Strike on Kramatorsk - Senior Defense O ..

15 seconds ago
 Strong dollar juices European stocks

Strong dollar juices European stocks

18 seconds ago
 US Deployment of Patriot Battery to Slovakia 'Temp ..

US Deployment of Patriot Battery to Slovakia 'Temporary' - Pentagon

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.