I will not accept imported government: Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said he would not accept the imported government and would challenge it on roads along with the people.

In his address to the nation, he asked his supporters to hold peaceful protest on Sunday evening against the incoming imported government and to protect their future, democracy and sovereignty of the country.

He said the opposition would come into the government to fix the next elections in their favour, abolish the National Accountability Bureau and end their own cases of corruption.

"They want to do away with electronic voting machines and get an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) for themselves for the second time. They do not want to give the right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis."/more