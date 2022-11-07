UrduPoint.com

I Will Quit Politics, If IK Proves Four Bullets Injury: Rana Sanaullah

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Monday challenged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief that if it will prove that Imran Khan received four bullets, then he (Sanaullah) will quit politics forever

Talking to journalists outside parliament, he said that the government is ready to be a part of investigations of attack on Imran Khan, if wishes so to nominate the Prime Minster and Interior Minister.

He demanded fair medical checkup of Imran Khan from an impartial medical board for investigations and verification, if he received four bullet wounds.

He said the institution of Pakistan Army is disciplined institute and no one can deviate from the official policy of the institution and if someone dares to do so, he or she will have to face the consequences.

Regarding extension of Army Chief, the statement of Director General ISPR is sufficient, said the interior minister.

He said the provincial government is instigating chunk of people to protest and the Punjab police is facilitating the protesters.

"Imran Khan took three Names because he wants anarchy in the country" said Rana Sanaullah adding that using Judiciary and Pak army for personal politics is devastating for the country.

He said accused of an attack on Imran Khan, Naveed was arrested with the help of workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the real accused of an attack on him is Naveed.

He PTI wasted enough time and it's too late for long march however the government is ready to receive them and had completed all arrangements by November 4th.

