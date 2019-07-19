I would fulfill my commitment i had made during the electioneering for elimination of corruption from the country: Prime minister imran khan

The prime minister told the charged gathering carrying party flags and chanting slogans, that he would fulfill his commitment he had made during the electioneering for elimination of corruption from the country

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The prime minister told the charged gathering carrying party flags and chanting slogans, that he would fulfill his commitment he had made during the electioneering for elimination of corruption from the country.

He said those who had looted the country would be made accountable and the money recovered from them would be spent on public welfare.

He said the government had already started action against the Benami properties and would also bring back the looted money from abroad, though it might take some time. He said the money recovered from the sale of Benami properties would be diverted towards the government's flagship anti-poverty programme Ehsaas.

The prime minister thanked the railways minister for launching another train for the people of Mianwali on his directive.

He said the facilitation of the common man was the only focus of the government. As the economic situation was easing consequent to loans from some friendly countries, the government would revamp the whole rail network.

He said the Main Line-1 (ML-1) project would revolutionize the railway system by reducing the Lahore-Karachi travel time to eight hours besides thinning the burden on road network.

Reiterating his government's priority to education and health sectors, the prime minister said the government would uplift all the areas which had been neglected in the past.

Prime Minister Imran Khan that he would ensure teachers at all the schools of Mianwali and the residents get clean drinking water and quality healthcare at hospitals. He also assured of keeping his words for generating job opportunities for the people of Mianwali.

He said as per commitment, his government would reform the police system and kutchery and the people would see a clear difference after the incumbent government completed its five-year term.

He said that he desired every youngster to get skill training so that they could find jobs easily.