I would have conceded defeat if I had not been a sportsman: PM Khan

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister says that govt to provide chances to youth for development of their skills in sports.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he would have conceded defeat if he had not been a sportsman.

The PM was expressing gratitude towards his sports days for making him resilient in his 22-year-old political career.

He was addressing a ceremony held for inauguration of Under 21-games at Peshawar Sports Complex. The PM said that the government would provide chances to rural youths for their training in sports and benefits from these opportunities.

“Life is a competition and one should not be scared of facing defeat,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that he champions never felt defeated . He said that a person is defeated when he accepted defeated. The PM aid that sports made one competitive in life.

“Sports competitions will be held to hunt the talent of Pakistani youth,” said the PM.

He also laid out health benefits of sports activities on the occasion.

Taking to Twitter, the PM House’ official Twitter account also shares posts regarding the address of PM Imran Khan in Peshawar.

“Life is all about competing. Be it in studies, business or joining politics; its all about competing and sports teaches you how to compete,” PM Office tweeted,

Strict security arrangements were made before the inauguration.

The players from all 35 districts were also present there in the ceremony.

“ It is for the first time that such a big sporting event has been planned,” Ajmal Wazir said it, adding that the winners and runners-up will be awarded decent cash prizes.

“Monthly stipend to be awarded to the medalists and top three position holders,” the minister added.