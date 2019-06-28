IAD student grabbed second position

The Institute of Art and Design (IAD), University of Sindh Jamshoro, has grabbed second position in Pakistan peace collective National Painting Exhibition held at Pakistan National Council of Arts, (PNCA) Islamabad

According to a press release issued here on Friday, 20 Universities across Pakistan presented their paintings for the exhibition which was organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The director of SU's IAD Saeed Ahmed Mangi represented the varsity.

A student of IAD Hassan Channa succeeded in securing second position in the exhibition with his exquisite painting.

He also received cash prize on the occasion.

Director IAD Saeed Ahmed Mangi was also awarded the appreciation certificate and shield in the exhibition.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan graced the occasion as chief guest.