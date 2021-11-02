UrduPoint.com

IAEA Chief Lauds Pakistan For Pursuing Clean Energy Goals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 06:56 PM

IAEA chief lauds Pakistan for pursuing clean energy goals

Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi called on Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam in Glasgow city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi called on Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam in Glasgow city.

The both sides discussed various areas of cooperation for promotion of nuclear energy as clean energy in Pakistan, according to press release issued here on Tuesday by the climate change ministry.

The meeting was held at the Pakistan Pavilion on the sidelines of the two-week UN climate summit that began on Sunday.

Malik Amin Aslam is in Glasgow and is leading Pakistan's delegation at the crucial U.N. climate summit amid intense diplomatic negotiations over the next two weeks by almost 200 countries reaching a consensus over approaches to slow intensifying global warming and adapting to the climate damage already underway.

During the meeting the PM's aide underscored that nuclear power, as a zero-carbon source of energy, had an indispensable role to play in support of global efforts to combat and mitigate the effects of climate change.

He also briefed the IAEA's director general on Pakistan's ambition to attain the goal 60 percent of the clean green energy share in the country's mix by 2030.

Malik Amin added that Pakistan's efforts to mitigate Green House Gases (GHGs) emissions included the use of nuclear energy for power generation.

Malik Amin also informed the IAEA director general that the country's revised Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), a carbon reduction framework, under the Paris climate pact 2015 envisaged avoidance of around 50 million tons of CO2 equivalent on annual basis by 2030, mostly by replacing coal-fired power plants with renewable, clean energy projects.

The SAPM also welcomed IAEA's engagement in the global discourse and efforts to combat the climate crisis in line with its Primary mandate to promote peaceful uses of nuclear technology worldwide.

The Director General IAEA praised the Prime Minister Imran Khan's Eco-System Restoration Initiative, which included a programme to plant 10 billion trees across the country.

He acknowledged Pakistan's accomplishments in the peaceful uses of nuclear technologies for coping with the adverse impacts of the global warming-caused climate breakdown.

During the meeting, the IAEA official lauded Pakistan's successful development of a high-yield climate resilient cotton plant by dint of the use of nuclear techniques.

Recalling IAEA's long-standing relationship with Pakistan, Grossi also stated that he was looking forward to visit Pakistan in the near future.

"Pakistan is among countries which are the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, and at the same time an energy deficient country. Our efforts to expand the share of nuclear power in the national energy mix will help the country address this twin challenge," the IAEA director-general remarked.

He acknowledged that the operational nuclear power plants in Pakistan were, in fact, contributing to global efforts for the reduction of GHG emissions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology United Nations Nuclear Visit Paris Same Glasgow Sunday 2015 Cotton Share Din Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Tadweer treats over 1 million tonnes of waste in Q ..

Tadweer treats over 1 million tonnes of waste in Q3 2021

27 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei inaugurates ISARC 2021

Suhail Al Mazrouei inaugurates ISARC 2021

27 minutes ago
 Russia registers 39,008 daily COVID-19 cases, reco ..

Russia registers 39,008 daily COVID-19 cases, record deaths

1 minute ago
 CM Blaochistan takes stern notice of recent terror ..

CM Blaochistan takes stern notice of recent terrorist incidents

1 minute ago
 Only vaccinated complainants heard at Revenue Khid ..

Only vaccinated complainants heard at Revenue Khidmat Katchery

1 minute ago
 Man held with Hashish

Man held with Hashish

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.