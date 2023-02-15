IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Foreign Minister emphasized the use of atomic energy in the areas of health, agriculture, industries and electricity.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2023) Director General IAEA Rafael Mariano Grossi held a meeting with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad on Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The DG IAEA commended Pakistan's nuclear capabilities.