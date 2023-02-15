UrduPoint.com

IAEA DG Rafael Calls On FM Bilawal Bhutto

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 15, 2023 | 01:39 PM

IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

The Foreign Minister emphasized the use of atomic energy in the areas of health, agriculture, industries and electricity.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2023) Director General IAEA Rafael Mariano Grossi held a meeting with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad on Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Foreign Minister emphasized the use of atomic energy in the areas of health, agriculture, industries and electricity.

The DG IAEA commended Pakistan's nuclear capabilities.

