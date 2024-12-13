IAEA Regional Training Course concluded

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 09:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A closing ceremony to formally conclude the Regional Training Course (RTC) of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was held at Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital (AECH) NORI here on Friday.

Dr Masood Iqbal, Member Science, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) was the chief guest of the ceremony.

In his address he highlighted the role of PAEC in the socioeconomic uplift of the country by its contribution in various sectors of national importance.He added that Pakistan was among the pioneers to collaborate with the IAEA.

He said, "PAEC started its work using nuclear technology for peace and development by focussing on health sector and established the first cancer hospital in the 1960s. Now 19 cancer hospitals, including NORI, are providing exemplary diagnosis and treatment facilities to cancer patients across the country."

He added that other areas in which PAEC is contributing included provision of environment-friendly and affordable nuclear energy. "PAEC is running 6 nuclear power plants in the country which are supplying over 3500 MW electricity to the national grid. Similarly, our nuclear research institute named Pakistan Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology (PINSTECH) has been producing radio isotopes for years which are used in medical facilities across the country, he added, besides mentioning 4 agricultural research institutes of PAEC.

Earlier Dr Mohammad Faheem, Director NORI thanked the participants especially the international participants from the Asia Pacific region like Bangladesh, Malaysia, Fiji, Philipine, Nepal, Srilanka etc.

for their valuable contribution to this learning activity as well as the dignitaries for attending the ceremony.

On this occasion, Dr Humera Mahmood, Head Oncology and Radiology Department, also shared with the audience that the RTC was so far the greatest success over the years as the participants showed great improvement.

She also appreciated the energetic and eager-to-learn participants for their active contribution during the training course.

International participants of the RTC included delegates from twelve countries besides national participants from across Pakistan.

AECH NORI has a strong affiliation with IAEA and the institute has played a pivotal role in different aspects of collaboration. Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital NORI has been declared as The IAEA Anchor Centre, under the Rays of Hope initiative of the agency.

NORI is equipped with latest equipment and machinery for diagnosis and treatment of cancer like PET CT, Cycloton and Cyber knife etc.

The five-day educational activity included different clinical and practical aspects of radiotherapy. The technical experts from across the country delivered informative lectures and shared their experience and knowledge.

Dr Shazia Fatima, DG Nuclear Medicine and Oncology (NM&O) and Dr. Amir Manzoor, DG International Affairs (IA) PAEC also attended the ceremony.

