Islamabad Art Festival 2019 (IAF-19) aimed to bring Pakistan's and International vibrant young art scene and its innovative spirit in close contact with artistic activity to explore cross-fertilisation of ideas, concerns and challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad Art Festival 2019 (IAF-19) aimed to bring Pakistan's and International vibrant young art scene and its innovative spirit in close contact with artistic activity to explore cross-fertilisation of ideas, concerns and challenges.

Hunerkada, lead consortium of artist bodies and national institutions plans to hold Islamabad Art Fest IAF-19 from November 18th to Nov 30th.

Chief Curator IAF-19 Jamal Shah told APP on Monday that IAF -19 would bring for the first time to Islamabad an art and culture extravaganza, with collaboration and support of artists and art institutions from both public and private sectors of Pakistan, as well as many from overseas.

He said that IAF'19 would promote a creative culture blending modern art with the spiritual and cultural art domains and beliefs from the history that portrays the appreciation of life arguing that art is participatory as well as visually affecting.

Jamal Shah said that Islamabad Art Fest IAF-19 is a multi-disciplinary platform to extend an aesthetic dialogue across cultures involving all possible strands of visual and performing art including architecture and cinema.

The event will also be experienced by a large number of students and general public from all over Pakistan taking the numbers of indirect beneficiaries to over 500,000.

Cooperation with art institutions, universities, galleries and research institutes for making special tours at the exhibitions have also been established.

IAF19 will provide opportunities for research and interaction to the young artists. They will be in direct contact with recognized professionals, which should make networking more systematic in visual arts, dance, theatre, music, and cinema.

IAF19 will be catalogued comprehensively with information on each participating artist along with detailed documentation of their projects and outcomes of the event.

Books, reports, catalogues, and a cultural curriculum for schools will be published and films on various visual arts, theatrical, musical, dance projects and artists will be made.