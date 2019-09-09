UrduPoint.com
IAF-19 To Explore Cultures, Identities In An Inclusive Way

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 07:30 PM

IAF-19 to explore cultures, identities in an inclusive way

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Islamabad Art Fest (IAF) 2019 to be held in November would explore cultures and identities in an inclusive way, thinking about both differences and similarities.

The overarching thematic focus of IAF-19 is "Aesthetic Encounter between Tradition and Modernity".

IAF-19 is being curated by Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Jamal Shah along with a curatorial team of local and international professionals from visual and performing art.

IAF-19 aims to bring Pakistan's vibrant young scene and its innovative and energetic spirit in close contact with international artistic activity to explore cross fertilization of ideas, concerns and challenges.

The platform will invite artists of consequences from diverse cultural backgrounds, creative disciplines and outlooks for a novel and multi-disciplinary aesthetic encounter and exploration of its thematic focus.

The contemporary are scene in Pakistan is generally mindful of this rich and highly diversified cultural resource which distinguishes itself in South Asia hence leading to international recognition over the last three decades.

