UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IAF Jawan Commits Suicide In Udhampur

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

IAF jawan commits suicide in Udhampur

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a personnel of the Indian Air Force committed suicide in Udhampur, Jammu on Sunday.

The Air Force personnel, identified as LAC Shubham Singh Parmar ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle at Air Force Station, Udhampur, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Reports said that he was on duty at Udhampur Air force Station when he shot himself with his service rifle.

He was immediately shifted to Army Hospital, Udhampur, where doctors declared him as brought dead.

This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in occupied Kashmir to 462 since January.

Related Topics

India Dead Army Police Suicide Jammu January Sunday Media

Recent Stories

MoHAP conducts 61,544 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

6 minutes ago

Emirates Post Group signs agreement to streamline ..

6 minutes ago

Emirates ramps up passenger services to Pakistan, ..

36 minutes ago

New Emirati economic incentives are flexible, comp ..

36 minutes ago

UAE to launch a navigation satellite next year

51 minutes ago

Ajman’s announces opening of all economic activi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.