IAF jawan commits suicide in Udhampur

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a personnel of the Indian Air Force committed suicide in Udhampur, Jammu on Sunday.

The Air Force personnel, identified as LAC Shubham Singh Parmar ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle at Air Force Station, Udhampur, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Reports said that he was on duty at Udhampur Air force Station when he shot himself with his service rifle.

He was immediately shifted to Army Hospital, Udhampur, where doctors declared him as brought dead.

This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in occupied Kashmir to 462 since January.