IAF missing aircraft tracked, no survivors found

The families of the 13 personnel have already been informed that there are no survivors.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 13th June, 2019) The search and rescue teams consisting of 15 mountaineers reached the An-32 crash site in Arunachal Pradesh Thursday morning and did not find any survivors.

An 8-member team of rescuers was airlifted on Wednesday close to the crash site of the IAF's An-32 aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh to look for possible survivors.

"Eight members of the rescue team reached the crash site Thursday morning. IAF is sad to inform that there are no survivors from the crash of An-32," IAF wrote on Twitter.

The wreckage of the An-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was spotted in a heavily forested mountainous terrain by an IAF Mi-17 helicopter, eight days after it went missing with 13 people on board on June 3.

Paying tribute to those who lost their life in the An-32 crash, IAF said it stands by with families of the victims.

On June 3, an AN-32 plane of the Indian Air Force went missing over Arunachal Pradesh after taking off from Jorhat in Assam.

The plane has been untraceable since, despite multiple search and rescue operations. Thirteen people were on the aircraft.