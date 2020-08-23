IAF officer commits suicide in Jammu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), a warrant officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) has committed suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol inside a camp in Jammu, reported Kashmir Media Service.

Warrant Officer, Inder Pal Singh, 53, a resident of Uttar Pradesh shot himself at Air Force Station, Kalu Chak, on the outskirts of Jammu.

As per officials, Inder Pal Singh Singh's colleagues rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

This incident of suicide has raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to 467 since January 2007 till date.