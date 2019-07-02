IAF plane meets accident as fuel tank falls mid air

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The parts of the aircraft fell onto the field after catching fire mid-air.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 2nd July, 2019) An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft met an accident as an external fuel tank from a Tejas aircraft dropped out of the sky and onto a field in Irugur, Coimbatore on Tuesday morning.

According to initial reports, a 1,200-capacity additional fuel tank fell from the Air Force plane.

The impact on the field reportedly created a three-foot crater and parts of the tank were scattered across the area. The impact caused a scare for workers on the field and at a nearby cement godown.

The aircraft landed safely after the incident.

No damage was reported on ground.

The Training Department of the Indian Air Force clarified that it was an external fuel tank of a Tejas Light Combat Aircraft in which two of their personnel were training.

An official statement from the Indian Air Force said that the aircraft was on a routine sortie when the incident happened.

“Today morning around 0840h one fuel drop tank fell off from a Tejas aircraft on a routine sortie from Sulur Air Base near Coimbatore. The aircraft landed back safely after the incident. No damage was reported on ground. The cause of the incident is being investigated,” the statement said.