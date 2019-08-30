IAF19 accepting applications for summer internships

Islamabad Art Fest 2019 (IAF19) is accepting applications for summer internships and long duration professional trainee-ship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad Art Fest 2019 (IAF19) is accepting applications for summer internships and long duration professional trainee-ship.

According to IAF19, Summer internship will give participants an introduction of IAF. They will be required to work on site research, collecting data, assisting the senior Gallery staff in management related tasks.

The traineeship placement is an intensive three to six month program, where trainees gain direct experience in one department under the supervision of experienced professionals, gallery staff and curators.� Traineeships at IAF aimed at young professionals who have completed internships at other art institution or in the field of project management.

Department areas include fair management, curatorial research, social media, communications & marketing, exhibition management and production, education and outreach, mapping and site research and sponsorship.

The candidate must have a relevant college degree with an interest in Pakistani and South Asian art, specifically modern and contemporary South Asian Art.

The candidate should have the ability to multi task, be extremely organized and be able to successfully execute both administrative and program-oriented projects.