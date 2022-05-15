IAG, CCD organize an exhibition to celebrate 'Takshasila Vesak' Day Festival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Islamabad Art Gallery (IAG) in collaboration with Center for Culture and Development (CCD) on Sunday organized an art exhibition to celebrate Takshasila Vesak Day Festival.

The art exhibition attracted large number of people from different walks of life held here at Islamabad Art Gallery.

The Vesak Day is celebrated to commemorate events of significance to the Buddhist of all traditions: the birth, enlightenment and the passing away of Gautama Buddha.

The festival is being observed across the globe by the followers of Buddhism. The Vesak festival, also known as Buddha Purnima (full moon) and Buddha Day, is a holiday observed traditionally on different days in all Buddhist countries of Asia and other parts of the world.

Pakistan was taking steps to attract Buddhist pilgrims from all over the world.

According to CCD Chief Dr Umar Nadeem Omar Tarar, Vesak Day ceremonies would also organized at Taxila on May 16 to celebrate the Takshasila Vesak Day Festival.

He said that ceremony would be held at Mahabodhi Tree, Taxila Museum. The event would be attended by diplomats and people from different walks of life.

Later, the participants would also visit Monastery and Stupa of Mohra Muradu and Gandhara Resource Center Pakistan.