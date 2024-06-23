IAG To Organise Reference In Memory Of Mansoor Rahi On June 28
Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Islamabad Art Gallery (IAG) will organise a reference in memory of Mansoor Rahi, a celebrated artist whose recent passing left an indelible mark on the global art landscape.
To commemorate his legacy and contributions to the world of art, Head of IAG, Prominent artist and former Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Jamal Shah said that IAG would organise a special event for the remembrance of Mansoor Rahi. He said that the event would be attended by prominent artists who shed light on Rahi’s life and career.
Mansoor Rahi was the leading abstractionist painter of Pakistan and his teaching and influence have led to the emergence of a larger number of prominent artists than any other teacher artist.
In earlier years of his career, Mansoor Rahi caught his eye for cubism paintings and adopted the discipline in his paintings.
However, Mansoor Rahi's painting style changed in various stages of his life. From 1969, his style changed, though it was evolving in the same direction.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO Abbottabad chairs meeting to ensure Muharram 2024 security2 minutes ago
-
PTDC launches campaign to promote responsible tourism on mountains3 minutes ago
-
Education ministry to promote public speaking skills among youth3 minutes ago
-
50,000 school students to benefit from 'Digital School on Wheel' project3 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 for adopting preventive measures against heat wave13 minutes ago
-
PM’s aide lauds Punjab CM for enforcing plastic ban, urges others to follow suit13 minutes ago
-
Monsoon rains in Punjab from July 123 minutes ago
-
KP Governor underlines need of development of health sector on modern lines23 minutes ago
-
Female drug peddler held23 minutes ago
-
Zartaj Gul appointed SIC’s parliamentary leader in NA23 minutes ago
-
Police officials meet organizers of majalis, processions23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs authorities concerned to finalise arrangements for Monsoon23 minutes ago