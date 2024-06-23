Open Menu

IAG To Organise Reference In Memory Of Mansoor Rahi On June 28

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2024 | 05:50 PM

IAG to organise reference in memory of Mansoor Rahi on June 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Islamabad Art Gallery (IAG) will organise a reference in memory of Mansoor Rahi, a celebrated artist whose recent passing left an indelible mark on the global art landscape.

To commemorate his legacy and contributions to the world of art, Head of IAG, Prominent artist and former Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Jamal Shah said that IAG would organise a special event for the remembrance of Mansoor Rahi. He said that the event would be attended by prominent artists who shed light on Rahi’s life and career.

Mansoor Rahi was the leading abstractionist painter of Pakistan and his teaching and influence have led to the emergence of a larger number of prominent artists than any other teacher artist.

In earlier years of his career, Mansoor Rahi caught his eye for cubism paintings and adopted the discipline in his paintings.

However, Mansoor Rahi's painting style changed in various stages of his life. From 1969, his style changed, though it was evolving in the same direction.

