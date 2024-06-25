IAHRC Rep. At UNHRC Concerned Over Legal Flaws, Plight Of Kashmiri Prisoners
Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2024 | 08:10 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) During their visit to the United Nations in Geneva for the UNHRC session, a Kashmir delegation met with Miss K Pormica, the representative from the International Association for Human Rights Advocacy (IAHRA) at the United Nations Human Rights Council.
They briefed her on the prejudiced judicial system in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
The delegation, consisting of Advocate Parvez Shah and Dr Waleed Rasool, explained that the judicial system in IIOJK deliberately causes delays in cases involving innocent Kashmiri detainees by granting unnecessary adjournments.
This tactic is intended to break the detainees' resolve, as conveyed in a message released to the media on Tuesday.
Miss Pormica expressed serious concern over the flawed legal system in IIOJK and pledged to raise the issue of the legal injustices and the plight of Kashmiri prisoners in future events.
The delegation informed her that under-trial prisoners are often not presented in court, limiting their access to lawyers and family. This practice effectively makes the detainees invisible.
They are also tried in special courts outside the state, complicating legal representation, and free legal aid is unavailable.
The IAHRA representative was also made aware of the deplorable conditions in which Kashmiri prisoners are held in various Indian jails, where they are denied basic facilities guaranteed by jail manuals and international law.
Additionally, the delegation highlighted that the government forces detainees to sign bonds pledging not to speak about or support the ongoing struggle for self-determination, a right recognized by United Nations resolutions.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Finance Minister announces special honorarium for officials on budget-session duty2 seconds ago
-
Ban imposed on swimming, boating in Swat river5 seconds ago
-
3 killed, 9 injured in Kot Mithan traffic accident20 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather prevails in city20 minutes ago
-
UN Resident Coordinator calls on Balochistan Governor30 minutes ago
-
All constructions banned in Murree30 minutes ago
-
Action taken in Kacha area, drug test to begin in edu institutions from July 01: Sharjeel30 minutes ago
-
AJK Govt announces over Rs 220 bln budget for 2024-2530 minutes ago
-
SAU begins admission process for postgraduate programs40 minutes ago
-
Rana Mashhood meets with HEC Chairman; discusses strategies to empower youth40 minutes ago
-
PHC Abbottabad bench nullifies 2024 delimitation of provincial and national assembly constituencies40 minutes ago
-
Safe City Authority, police arrest wanted thief40 minutes ago