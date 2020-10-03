IAMS to be implemented on trial basis from Oct 5

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information and Public Relations Department has developed a computerized Integrated Advertisement Management System (IAMS) for online collection, processing and issuance of advertisements

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information and Public Relations Department has developed a computerized Integrated Advertisement Management System (IAMS) for online collection, processing and issuance of advertisements.

According to a release issued here Saturday, the system that would be implemented on a trial basis from Octiober 5 was aimed to bring government advertising system in line with modern day requirements.

Introduction of the system would also enable timely delivery and immediate publication of government advertisements to newspapers and media outlets as per vision of present government and the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

All matter from the issuance of advertisements through to billing and payment would be done online, that would save time and expenditures besides giving people better access to government advertisements. The system would be formally inaugurated soon after success of trial process, said that release.