Ian Chappell calls for Pakitan to move Babar Azam higher up the order

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Australian cricket great Ian Chappell has called for Pakistan to move Babar Azam higher up the batting order after notching a remarkable innings at the Gabba, as the hosts claimed victory in the first Test.

With Pakistan's top order dismissed, the 25-year-old stepped up and finished with an impressive 104 from 160 deliveries.

His aggression proved a revelation for Pakistan after he brought up his second Test century before edging a Nathan Lyon delivery to Tim Paine.

Chappell believed Pakistan would be remiss not to move Babar higher up the order ahead of the Adelaide after placing him at a "ridiculous" five at the Gabba.

"I think he's a very good player. But Pakistan have got to make much better use of him by getting him further up the order," Chappell said in an interview with Wide World of Spots. "Four is the minimum," he added .

"He should have batted at four in the match and I'd like to see him put in at three, but certainly no lower than four.

"The first innings got bogged down a bit and that's when their problems started.

" "I think if he had come in at 1/75 in the first innings, how much difference it made to the game we'll never know but it was ridiculous to send him in at five.

"I think Australia is going to find it pretty hard to contain him and the thing that does is help the guy down the other end as well, and keep the game moving." "In looking at that batting line-up, the one bloke I think who can take charge of the game is Babar Azam." Chappell also commended the partnership Babar and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan built.

The duo put a halt to the Green and Gold's victory and extended the day longer to what most would've expected as they formed a 132-run partnership with Rizwan's innings of 95 becoming the highest score from a Pakistan wicketkeeper in Australia.

"It makes a hell of a difference to the game when the batsman are looking to be positive," Chappell said.

"And that was a really positive partnership between Babar Azam and Rizwan, they played really well.

"So, I think it was a combination between the pitch being a bit flat, the ball getting a bit old and some really good batting,"he added .