IAP Delegation Apprise Issues Of Industrialists To Imran Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2022 | 04:40 PM

IAP delegation apprise issues of industrialists to Imran Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :A delegation of local manufacturers held a meeting with Chairman, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister, Imran Khan and apprised him about their problems.

The delegation, led by Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP) President, Malik Imran Ishaq met with the PTI Chairman in the Chief Minister House, said a press release.

The delegation comprised of senior members of IAP, Riaz Arshad, Zarak Khan, Sohail Javed, Mohsin Rahim Khan, and former presidents Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Haji Muhammad Afzal, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Women Chamber Peshawar division president Shahida Parveen, former MNA Sajida Zulfiqar and others.

The president IAP apprised the PTI chairman about problems of industrialists, running manufacturing units in Hayatabad Industrial Estate Peshawar. He urged the PTI chairman and provincial government to take serious steps to resolve the problems faced by the industrialists in the province on fast-track basis.

The IAP president went on to say that industrialists were harassed by relevant provincial authorities through various tactics on pretext of collection of taxes which is creating a gulf between the provincial government and the industrialists.

Head of the Association urged the PTI Chairman to issue instructions to provincial government for solving the manufacturers' problems on priority basis and suggested a number of proposals in this regard.

Imran Khan was of the view that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is keen and taking pragmatic steps for the promotion of industrialization and businesses in the province. He emphasized that promotion of industrialization is imperative for the economic stability and prosperity.

When the businessmen would be prosperous only then the economy of the country could flourish, the former prime minister remarked.

Imran Khan said they are fully aware of the problems of the business community and assured that every resources would be utilized to resolve the industrialists' issues in the province.

