IAP Demands Action Against Drug Addicts In Peshawar's Industrial Estate

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP) on Thursday demanding of the provincial government and relevant authorities to launch crackdown against the increasing drug addicts in industrial estate and shift them to rehabilitation centres.

Malik Imran Ishaq, president of the IAP, while chairing a meeting here at association office said the drug addicts drove into the industrial estate after actions against them across the city by local administration in light of orders of the Commissioner Peshawar.

The drug addicts have inflicted losses on government installations, infrastructure, uprooting cat-eye from main roads, stealing of electricity wires and other important power gadgets, the IAP chief told the meeting.

He said not only industrialists, but people/residents along with workers/labourers, housing in nearby the labour colony are in great trouble owing to the drug addicts, which are also looting and injuring them by attacking with sharp gadgets.

Imran Ishaq said the drug addicts have gone step forward and pulled electricity earth wire from Capri Noor factory, erupting fire, which was doused by 8 to 10 vehicles of fire fighters with hectic efforts.

The IAP chief said industrialists have established their production units in the industrial estate wherein crime rate is rapidly escalating owing to a surge in the number of drug addicts.

He said the drug addicts had made the lives of residents in the labour colony miserable. "How it could be made possible to boost up industrialization and running businesses/production units under the prevailing circumstances," he questioned.

The IAP president stressed the need for providing law and protection to manufacturers in the industrial estate Hayatabad Peshawar. Ishaq said the issue was pinpointed by him to the local administration but no action has been taken in this regard, he lamented.

