IAP Demands Action Against Drug Addicts In Peshawar's Industrial Estate

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022 | 01:50 PM

IAP demands action against drug addicts in Peshawar's industrial estate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP) Monday demanded the authorities concerned to launch a crackdown against the increasing number of drug addicts in the industrial estate and shift them to rehabilitation centers.

President IAP Malik Imran Ishaq in a statement said that the drug addicts drove into the industrial estate after actions were conducted against them across the city by the local administration in light of orders of Commissioner Peshawar.

The drug addicts have inflicted losses on government installations, infrastructure, uprooting cat-eye from main roads, and stealing electricity wires and other important power gadgets, the IAP said.

He said the drug addicts had made the lives of residents in the Labour Colony miserable. "How it could be made possible to boost up industrialization and running businesses/production units under the prevailing circumstances," he questioned.

He urged the provincial government to provide protection to manufacturers in the industrial estate Hayatabad Peshawar.

