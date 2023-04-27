IAP hails resolution of EOBI-related issues of industrialists

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP) has welcomed the resolution of issues relating to EOBI – Employees' Old-Age Benefits in light of the directives of the Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development Sajid Hussain Turi, terming the move would provide relief to the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chairing a meeting here at Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar on Thursday, the IAP president Malik Imran Ishaq said that EOBI Chairman had issued directives that verification of books of Accounts of Employees under Regulation No06 to 08 of EOBI (verification) 2007 shall be discontinued.

In this regard, directives have been issued to all divisions/regions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for full compliance with it, he added.

Group leader and former president FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, the IAP executive members, senior members and industrialists were present during the meeting.

Ishaq said it was a long-standing demand of industrialists and the business community, which has been fulfilled with concerted efforts of federal minister for overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi and former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Shaukat Khan.

The IAP president furthermore elaborated EOBI in light of Federal Minister Sajid Turi's directives had issued a circular to all divisions for strict compliance to discontinue verification of Books of Accounts (including but not limited to Payroll/wage register; Wage payment Vouchers; Trial Balance; Profit and Loss Account; Balance Sheet; General Ledger) with the approval of chairperson EOBI.

He, however, said the matter pertaining to rates/ contribution of EoBI funds are yet not been resolved.

In this regard, he informed the Supreme Court that had passed a clear verdict which was fixed at Rs170, which should be implemented in letter and spirit across the board.

The IAP chief said rate is the most important issue which has caused difficulties for industrialists and the business community.

He went on to say that it was completely unjust to charge rates in variation in the country, which was unacceptable to them because it is illegal, demanding to charge rate equitable in light of the verdict of the Apex Court so that all people should contribute to the EOBI fund, besides rates disparity issues would be solved.

In the last meeting that was chaired by Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi, in which he said after Eid ul Fitr a joint meeting of all stakeholders would be called to deliberate on the issue of rates.

The association chief hailed the shelving powers from divisions/regions for collecting details of accounts which has blocked the way for black-mailing and bargaining forever.